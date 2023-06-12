Vermont recently evicted around 800 people from motel housing. Here's how one woman is doing

Colby Lynch and her partner lived in the Quality Inn in Barre for 18 months. Then, Vermont began to wind down the housing program that covered the cost of their room. This hour, we check in with Lynch to hear how she's doing since she was evicted from her room on June 1.

Our guest:



Colby Lynch, former participant in Vermont's emergency motel housing program

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 13, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

