Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont recently evicted around 800 people from motel housing. Here's how one woman is doing

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
A street with a heavy cloud overhead.
Elodie Reed
/
VPR
In Barre, as in the rest of the state, there's not enough affordable housing to meet demand.

Colby Lynch and her partner lived in the Quality Inn in Barre for 18 months. Then, Vermont began to wind down the housing program that covered the cost of their room. This hour, we check in with Lynch to hear how she's doing since she was evicted from her room on June 1.

Our guest:

  • Colby Lynch, former participant in Vermont's emergency motel housing program

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 13, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
