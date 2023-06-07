How Vermont providers are working to remove barriers for their LGBTQ+ patients

Live call-in discussion: From getting life-saving medications to communicating one's identity with health care providers, it can be difficult and complicated to LGBTQ+ patients to access health care in Vermont. This hour, we'll talk to two people in the health care field who care for LGBTQ+ patients.

Our guests:



Dr. Kimberlee Roy , clinical child and adolescent psychologist with UVM Medical Center Transgender Youth Program

, clinical child and adolescent psychologist with UVM Medical Center Transgender Youth Program Zpora Perry, social worker, case manager, and co-director of the Ryan White Project at UVM Medical Center HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Clinic

The University of Vermont Health Network is an underwriter of Vermont Public.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, June 8, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

