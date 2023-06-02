© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Vermont can't find enough foster parents. What that means for foster kids

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
This hour, we'll talk about the shortage of foster parents in Vermont and how people can get involved.
This hour, we'll talk about the shortage of foster parents in Vermont and how people can get involved.

Live call-in discussion: In Vermont, there’s a shortage of foster parents, and the need is high. This has caused some youth to temporarily stay in emergency rooms or police departments.

This hour, we’ll talk with the foster kin manager for the Vermont Department of Children and Families and the manager for the Vermont Guardian ad Litem Program on caring for the needs of youth in Vermont. Plus, a foster parent will share her experiences.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Monday, June 5, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
