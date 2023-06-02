Vermont can't find enough foster parents. What that means for foster kids

Live call-in discussion: In Vermont, there’s a shortage of foster parents, and the need is high. This has caused some youth to temporarily stay in emergency rooms or police departments.

This hour, we’ll talk with the foster kin manager for the Vermont Department of Children and Families and the manager for the Vermont Guardian ad Litem Program on caring for the needs of youth in Vermont. Plus, a foster parent will share her experiences.

Our guests:



Gillian Junger, a foster parent in Alburgh

a foster parent in Alburgh Carrie Deem, foster kin manager for the Department of Children and Families

foster kin manager for the Department of Children and Families Robert Post, programming manager for the Vermont Guardian ad Litem Program

Broadcast at noon Monday, June 5, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

