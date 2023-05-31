Rep. Saudia LaMont reflects on first session in Vermont House

Vermont Edition talked with representatives at the statehouse in Montpelier at the beginning of the legislative session in January. Now, we check in with freshman Rep. Saudia LaMont, who represents the Washington-Lamoille district that includes the towns of Stowe, Morristown and Elmore. She talks about some of the challenges she's faced in her first stint in office.

Our guest:



Rep. Saudia LaMont

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, May 31, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

