Rep. Saudia LaMont reflects on first session in Vermont House

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
Rep. Saudia Lamont
This hour, Rep. Saudia LaMont shares her motivations and the challenges she faced during her first session in the Vermont House of Representatives.

Vermont Edition talked with representatives at the statehouse in Montpelier at the beginning of the legislative session in January. Now, we check in with freshman Rep. Saudia LaMont, who represents the Washington-Lamoille district that includes the towns of Stowe, Morristown and Elmore. She talks about some of the challenges she's faced in her first stint in office.

Our guest:

  • Rep. Saudia LaMont

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, May 31, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
