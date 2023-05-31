© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

In new book, ‘Bernie's Mitten Maker’ Jen Ellis reflects on internet fame, crafts and healing

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra MeyerApril McCullum
Published May 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT
A collage of memes based on the photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders' outfit and mittens from the 2021 presidential inauguration.
Matthew Smith
/
Jen Ellis, right, reflects on the year since her mittens first appeared in the much-memed photo of Bernie Sanders (and his mittens) at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021.

Jen Ellis of Essex Junction accidentally found internet fame when Sen. Bernie Sanders wore her mittens to President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.

But her new book, Bernie's Mitten Maker, is about much more than the meme.

“It’s not just about the mittens," Ellis said in an interview on Vermont Edition. "I talk a lot about crafting and creativity and using those skills and those hobbies to heal from trauma and to build community and to build peace. It’s almost like a meditation.”

Throughout her life, creativity has been a way for Ellis to find healing, she said — from a childhood home economics class where she learned to sew to the experience of making the mittens she made for Sanders. The memoir touches on topics including child abuse and pregnancy loss.

When the mittens went viral, Ellis was thrust into the public eye. "It was scary," she said, adding that people called her house and the school where she worked as a second-grade teacher, mailed things to her and even tracked down her mother.

But the mittens also brought opportunity: Between Ellis' own mitten sales, in partnership with Vermont Teddy Bear, and a fundraiser that Sanders' campaign did, the mitten effort has raised about $2.2 million, she said.

“The story itself of internet fame was so unbelievable, to go from just living your ordinary life to being like somebody who people from all over the world are trying to contact all at once," Ellis said. "So I started writing pretty soon after the inauguration just to clear my head at night, but then I started asking myself, like how did I get here, you know? And what role has crafting played in my life? And that led to so many other stories."

Ellis has moved on from teaching and has just finished the first year of a counseling program at the University of Vermont. But before she continues that program, she is taking a year off to write another book.

This time, it will be fiction.

“I am done telling my truth. I’m just going to make stuff up now,” Ellis said, laughing.

Upcoming Jen Ellis appearances:

  • Book reading and signing on Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pierson Library in Shelburne
  • Essex Pride Festival, Saturday, June 3 at 12-5 p.m. at Maple Street Park

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, May 31, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsBernie Sanders
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer
April McCullum
See stories by April McCullum