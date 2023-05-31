© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

How Vermont’s wedding industry is faring post-pandemic

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
This hour, we'll discuss the impact of the Vermont wedding industry on the state economy.
Live call-in discussion: The wedding industry contributes millions of dollars to Vermont's economy, but the industry was hit hard when in-person events were canceled in 2020. This hour, we’ll hear from local wedding planners and vendors on how they kept their industry afloat during the pandemic and how things are looking for 2023. We'll also talk about wedding trends to keep an eye on this season.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Thursday, June 1, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion