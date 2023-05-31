How Vermont’s wedding industry is faring post-pandemic

Live call-in discussion: The wedding industry contributes millions of dollars to Vermont's economy, but the industry was hit hard when in-person events were canceled in 2020. This hour, we’ll hear from local wedding planners and vendors on how they kept their industry afloat during the pandemic and how things are looking for 2023. We'll also talk about wedding trends to keep an eye on this season.

Our guests:



Broadcast at noon Thursday, June 1, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.