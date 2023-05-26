© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Brave Little State explores how Vermonters feel about guns. What do you think?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Shotguns sit on display at a gun show in Stamford, Conn. in January.
Timothy A. Clary
/
AFP/Getty Images
This hour, we'll hear Vermonters speak on the impact guns have had on their lives and why they have them.

Live call-in discussion: When you hear the word "gun," how does it make you feel? This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of Brave Little State about the impact guns have had on a few Vermonters' lives. Reporter Erica Heilman joins us after for an extended conversation on the making of this episode.

Our guest:

  • Erica Heilman, Vermont Public reporter

Broadcast on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at noon.

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionGunsBrave Little StateMental HealthDomestic ViolenceGovernment & Politics
