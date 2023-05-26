Brave Little State explores how Vermonters feel about guns. What do you think?

Live call-in discussion: When you hear the word "gun," how does it make you feel? This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of Brave Little State about the impact guns have had on a few Vermonters' lives. Reporter Erica Heilman joins us after for an extended conversation on the making of this episode.

Our guest:



Erica Heilman, Vermont Public reporter

Broadcast on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at noon.

