Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch answers your questions

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., the newest member of the Senate Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks during debate over judicial appointments, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
This hour, Sen. Peter Welch talks with Vermont Edition about his first few months in the U.S. Senate, including as a new member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Live, call-in discussion: Longtime Congressman Peter Welch, who was sworn in as Vermont's newest U.S. senator in January, will join Vermont Edition to discuss his recent work on expanding broadband access, his calls for a stronger code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court and what it has been like transitioning from the House to the Senate.

Our guest:

  • Sen. Peter Welch

Broadcast at noon Thursday, May 25, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions for Sen. Welch? Send us a message.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer