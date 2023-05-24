Vermont Sen. Peter Welch answers your questions

Live, call-in discussion: Longtime Congressman Peter Welch, who was sworn in as Vermont's newest U.S. senator in January, will join Vermont Edition to discuss his recent work on expanding broadband access, his calls for a stronger code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court and what it has been like transitioning from the House to the Senate.

Our guest:



Sen. Peter Welch

Broadcast at noon Thursday, May 25, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions for Sen. Welch? Send us a message.

