A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white
Vermont Edition

Encore: How to avoid misinformation and find treatments for menopause

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
This hour, we talk about menopause symptoms and treatments available for Vermonters.

Menopause is a natural part of life. But because it’s been hard for many people to talk about, many women have faced debilitating symptoms without support.

This hour, Vermont Edition listens back to an episode from February about menopause.

Our guest:

  • Dr. Jane Conolly, a gynecologist at Vermont Gynecology in South Burlington and a North American Menopause Society certified menopause practitioner

Editor's note: Vermont Gynecology is a Vermont Public underwriter.
Originally broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at noon and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
