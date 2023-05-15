© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The challenges facing Vermont's independent pharmacies

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
Pharmacist bags up a customer's prescription
SDI Productions/Getty Images
/
E+
This hour, we'll talk to independent pharmacists around Vermont about the challenges facing their industry and the role they play in their communities.

Live call-in discussion: Independent pharmacies are under serious financial strain, particularly in rural areas. What is lost when an independent pharmacy closes down?

This hour, we speak with local pharmacists about the joys of their work. We'll also look into specific challenges their businesses currently face, including competition from national chains, shrinking prescription reimbursements and stressors caused by the opioid epidemic.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, May 16, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionMedicineMedicareBusiness
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion