The challenges facing Vermont's independent pharmacies

Live call-in discussion: Independent pharmacies are under serious financial strain, particularly in rural areas. What is lost when an independent pharmacy closes down?

This hour, we speak with local pharmacists about the joys of their work. We'll also look into specific challenges their businesses currently face, including competition from national chains, shrinking prescription reimbursements and stressors caused by the opioid epidemic.

Our guests:



Lauren Bode, executive director of the Vermont Pharmacists Association

Jeff Hochberg, pharmacist and director at Rutland Pharmacy, and president of Vermont Retail Druggists

Ryan Quinn, pharmacist at Lakeside Pharmacy in Burlington

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, May 16, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

