Antiques Radio Show: What's your favorite old object?

Live, call-in discussion: Vermont Edition is riding on the coattails of the recent "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were filmed in Shelburne. We’ll be joined by local antique and vintage dealers who will teach us some tricks of their trade.

Do you have a favorite, older item—maybe a beloved midcentury chair or dish, or a piece of inherited jewelry? Email us a photo and our experts will try to tell us a bit more about your objects’ history. Send those photos to vermontedition@vermontpublic.org before Thursday at noon.

Our guests are:



Brian Bittner, owner of Bittner Antiques in Shelburne, specializing in coins, jewelry, watches, flatware, silver, fine art and other collectibles

Maggie Gray, owner of Haven in St. Johnsbury, specializing in vintage furniture and other home items

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

