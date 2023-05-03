© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Antiques Radio Show: What's your favorite old object?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
This hour, local antique and vintage dealers share some of the ways they determine an object's value.

Live, call-in discussion: Vermont Edition is riding on the coattails of the recent "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were filmed in Shelburne. We’ll be joined by local antique and vintage dealers who will teach us some tricks of their trade.

Do you have a favorite, older item—maybe a beloved midcentury chair or dish, or a piece of inherited jewelry? Email us a photo and our experts will try to tell us a bit more about your objects’ history. Send those photos to vermontedition@vermontpublic.org before Thursday at noon.

Our guests are:

  • Brian Bittner, owner of Bittner Antiques in Shelburne, specializing in coins, jewelry, watches, flatware, silver, fine art and other collectibles
  • Maggie Gray, owner of Haven in St. Johnsbury, specializing in vintage furniture and other home items

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
