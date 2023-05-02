Renowned chef returns to hometown of Barre to whip up desserts for library fundraiser

The Aldrich Public Library in Barre is holding its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, and an old friend is returning to help out. Nick Bonamico, a native of Barre, grew up going to the library, where is mother worked for over 20 years. He now leads the pastry team at Thomas Kellar's Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, California, and he is returning to his hometown to create desserts for the fundraiser.

Our guest:



Nick Bonamico, Barre native who leads pastry production at Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, California

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.