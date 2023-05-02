© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Renowned chef returns to hometown of Barre to whip up desserts for library fundraiser

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
Chef_Bonamico.jpg
Meg Smith
/
Pastry chef and Barre native Nick Bonamico works at Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, California, one of celebrated chef Thomas Kellar's restaurants. He will be back May 6 to create desserts for a fundraiser to benefit the Aldrich Library.

The Aldrich Public Library in Barre is holding its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, and an old friend is returning to help out. Nick Bonamico, a native of Barre, grew up going to the library, where is mother worked for over 20 years. He now leads the pastry team at Thomas Kellar's Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, California, and he is returning to his hometown to create desserts for the fundraiser.

Our guest:

  • Nick Bonamico, Barre native who leads pastry production at Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, California

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionCookingBakingBarre
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion