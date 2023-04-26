© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A juvenile Eastern newt crawls through a wooded area in Stowe, Vermont. This hour, herpetologist Jim Andrews answers listener questions about Vermont's amphibian and reptile species.
Vermont Edition

Herpetologist in the house: Send your Vermont reptile and salamander questions

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
A juvenile Eastern newt crawls through a wooded area in Stowe, Vermont. This hour, herpetologist Jim Andrews answers listener questions about Vermont's amphibian and reptile species.

Live, call-in discussion: Spring migration isn’t just for the birds. Vermont’s reptiles and amphibians are on the move, too.

This hour, we talk with herpetologist Jim Andrews about the spotted and striped creatures you should be on the lookout for this time of year. He’ll explain how the early warm temperatures may have altered some species migration and breeding patterns.

Our guest:

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
