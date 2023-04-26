Herpetologist in the house: Send your Vermont reptile and salamander questions

Live, call-in discussion: Spring migration isn’t just for the birds. Vermont’s reptiles and amphibians are on the move, too.

This hour, we talk with herpetologist Jim Andrews about the spotted and striped creatures you should be on the lookout for this time of year. He’ll explain how the early warm temperatures may have altered some species migration and breeding patterns.

Our guest:



Jim Andrews, a herpetologist and coordinator for the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

