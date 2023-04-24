© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

College students connect with Hispanic Vermonters through a Spanish class project

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
A large brick building with a green grass yard in front on it.
P Donovan
/
Flickr
A project in a University of Vermont Spanish class is helping students break out of the campus "bubble."

When learning a foreign language, students often find it helpful — albeit a bit intimidating — to practice with native speakers. These dialogues can help language learners grow their vocabulary, and build a stronger relationship with the communities that speak the language they're studying.

This hour, UVM lecturer Adriana Sanchez-Gutierrez shares how her Spanish students are interviewing Hispanic Vermonters about their lives. Vermont Public will share some of their interviews in the coming weeks.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak