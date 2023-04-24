College students connect with Hispanic Vermonters through a Spanish class project

When learning a foreign language, students often find it helpful — albeit a bit intimidating — to practice with native speakers. These dialogues can help language learners grow their vocabulary, and build a stronger relationship with the communities that speak the language they're studying.

This hour, UVM lecturer Adriana Sanchez-Gutierrez shares how her Spanish students are interviewing Hispanic Vermonters about their lives. Vermont Public will share some of their interviews in the coming weeks.

Our guests:



Adriana Sánchez-Gutiérrez, lecturer of Spanish at the University of Vermont

Shane Riley , a UVM biochemistry student studying Spanish in Adriana Sanchez-Gutierrez's class

, a UVM biochemistry student studying Spanish in Adriana Sanchez-Gutierrez's class Gloria Estela González Zenteno, professor of Luso-Hispanic Studies at Middlebury College

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

