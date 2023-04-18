© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Should you dig in or wait out the frost? The spring gardening show has answers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
flickr-putneypics-spring-gardening-20140418.jpg
Putney Pics
/
Flickr
This hour, we chat with All Things Gardening host Charlie Nardozzi about all things gardening.

Live call-in discussion: The trees are budding and the grass is getting greener by the day, so that means it’s our annual spring gardening show with Charlie Nardozzi. With the recent warmer weather, many gardeners are wondering if they should start planting or wait for a potential frost, and we'll discuss the best practices. Plus, how to grow vegetables vertically and keep animals from nibbling on bulbs.

Our guest:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

All Things Gardening
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022.
