Philosophy Week offers Vermonters ways to think about life, death and everything in-between

Live, call-in discussion: Philosophy isn't just for old dead guys like Plato and Aristotle. We can all learn to think more like philosophers.

This hour, we'll speak with the organizer of the upcoming Public Philosophy Week, a series of talks around the state that tackle everything from human' connection to the material world to comprehending death. We’ll also hear from a philosopher farmer about working with his hands and his mind.

Our guests are:



Tyler Doggett, philosophy professor at the University of Vermont and organizer of Public Philosophy Week

philosophy professor at the University of Vermont and organizer of Public Philosophy Week Mark Usher, classics professor at UVM and co-owner of Works and Days Farm in Shoreham who will be presenting “The Philosophy of Farming”

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

