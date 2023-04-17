© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Philosophy Week offers Vermonters ways to think about life, death and everything in-between

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
Stowe recreation path bridge on a cold morning
DonLand/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Public Philosophy Week includes topics such as the material world, talking to children about death and humanity and artificial intelligence.

Live, call-in discussion: Philosophy isn't just for old dead guys like Plato and Aristotle. We can all learn to think more like philosophers.

This hour, we'll speak with the organizer of the upcoming Public Philosophy Week, a series of talks around the state that tackle everything from human' connection to the material world to comprehending death. We’ll also hear from a philosopher farmer about working with his hands and his mind.

Our guests are:

  • Tyler Doggett, philosophy professor at the University of Vermont and organizer of Public Philosophy Week
  • Mark Usher, classics professor at UVM and co-owner of Works and Days Farm in Shoreham who will be presenting “The Philosophy of Farming”

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

