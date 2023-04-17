Balint introduces bill to support mental health training in schools

Live, call-in discussion: Rep. Becca Balint on Monday introduced legislation that would create a grant program to support schools in training teachers, students and others in mental health first aid.

Host Mikaela Lefrak will talk with Rep. Balint about her proposed bill and catch up on other details from the lawmaker's first few months representing Vermont in Washington, D.C.

Our guest is:



Rep. Becca Balint

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

