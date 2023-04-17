© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Balint introduces bill to support mental health training in schools

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
A woman with shoulder length hair and glasses tilts her head and has a contemplative gaze
Maria French, Courtesy
/
This hour, we talk with Rep. Becca Balint about her priorities in her early months in Washington.

Live, call-in discussion: Rep. Becca Balint on Monday introduced legislation that would create a grant program to support schools in training teachers, students and others in mental health first aid.

Host Mikaela Lefrak will talk with Rep. Balint about her proposed bill and catch up on other details from the lawmaker's first few months representing Vermont in Washington, D.C.

Our guest is:

  • Rep. Becca Balint

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Mental HealthHigh SchoolBecca BalintVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer