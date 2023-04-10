© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Fewer Vermonters are getting mammograms. What that means for women

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 10, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
This hour, we talk to a couple doctors and a cancer survivor about the importance of early detection for breast cancer.

Live, call-in discussion: There has been a drop in the number of Vermonters getting regular breast cancer screenings, according to a recent UVM study, and doctors are worried this could lead to more later diagnosed cancers that are harder to treat.

This hour, we’ll talk with an author of a recent UVM study and a radiologist about the importance of regular mammograms. We’ll also hear firsthand from a Vermonter who has survived breast cancer twice.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Brian Sprague, professor of surgery at the UVM Larner College of Medicine and the author of a recent study into mammogram rates
  • Dr. Hannah Perry, chief and medical director of breast imaging at UVM Medical Center
  • Kristin Foley, breast cancer survivor from Shelburne

Some resources for breast cancer patients and survivors: Fiercely Flat Vermont; Breast Cancer Connection Circle.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
