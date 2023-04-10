Fewer Vermonters are getting mammograms. What that means for women

Live, call-in discussion: There has been a drop in the number of Vermonters getting regular breast cancer screenings, according to a recent UVM study, and doctors are worried this could lead to more later diagnosed cancers that are harder to treat.

This hour, we’ll talk with an author of a recent UVM study and a radiologist about the importance of regular mammograms. We’ll also hear firsthand from a Vermonter who has survived breast cancer twice.

Our guests are:



Dr. Brian Sprague, professor of surgery at the UVM Larner College of Medicine and the author of a recent study into mammogram rates

professor of surgery at the UVM Larner College of Medicine and the author of a recent study into mammogram rates Dr. Hannah Perry, chief and medical director of breast imaging at UVM Medical Center

chief and medical director of breast imaging at UVM Medical Center Kristin Foley, breast cancer survivor from Shelburne

Some resources for breast cancer patients and survivors: Fiercely Flat Vermont; Breast Cancer Connection Circle.

Note: UVM Cancer Center is a Vermont Public underwriter.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

