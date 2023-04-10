Fewer Vermonters are getting mammograms. What that means for women
Live, call-in discussion: There has been a drop in the number of Vermonters getting regular breast cancer screenings, according to a recent UVM study, and doctors are worried this could lead to more later diagnosed cancers that are harder to treat.
This hour, we’ll talk with an author of a recent UVM study and a radiologist about the importance of regular mammograms. We’ll also hear firsthand from a Vermonter who has survived breast cancer twice.
Our guests are:
- Dr. Brian Sprague, professor of surgery at the UVM Larner College of Medicine and the author of a recent study into mammogram rates
- Dr. Hannah Perry, chief and medical director of breast imaging at UVM Medical Center
- Kristin Foley, breast cancer survivor from Shelburne
Some resources for breast cancer patients and survivors: Fiercely Flat Vermont; Breast Cancer Connection Circle.
Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
