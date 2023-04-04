© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Tune in for NPR special coverage of former President Donald Trump's arraignment starting at 2 p.m. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is scheduled to speak at a 3:30 p.m. press conference, which will be livestreamed here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

New book celebrates 25 years of Higher Ground concert posters

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
HG_PosterBook_13.tif
Rick Levinson
/
Higher Ground and Solidarity of Unbridled Labour
A page out of "ECHO: A Survey at 25 Years of Sound, Art, and Ink on Paper."

Over the last 25 years, local graphic designers have crafted more than 350 original concert posters for Higher Ground. It's the result of a unique collaboration between the venue's co-owner, Alex Crothers, and Michael Jager of the graphic design firm Solidarity of Unbridled Labour, formerly JDK Design.

Music and graphic design fans alike can explore all the posters in a new coffee table book, ECHO: A Survey at 25 Years of Sound, Art and Ink on Paper.

Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak spoke with Crothers and Jager about their quarter-century-long collaboration. Find an interview transcript and images of the concert posters here.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
