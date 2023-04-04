New book celebrates 25 years of Higher Ground concert posters

Over the last 25 years, local graphic designers have crafted more than 350 original concert posters for Higher Ground. It's the result of a unique collaboration between the venue's co-owner, Alex Crothers, and Michael Jager of the graphic design firm Solidarity of Unbridled Labour, formerly JDK Design.

Music and graphic design fans alike can explore all the posters in a new coffee table book, ECHO: A Survey at 25 Years of Sound, Art and Ink on Paper.

Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak spoke with Crothers and Jager about their quarter-century-long collaboration. Find an interview transcript and images of the concert posters here.

Our guests:



Alex Crothers , co-owner of Higher Ground in Burlington

, co-owner of Higher Ground in Burlington Michael Jager, chief creative officer of Solidarity of Unbridled Labour in Burlington

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

