© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR is reporting that Donald Trump has been indicted, making him the first former president to be charged with a crime.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Trump indictment: How are Vermonters responding?

By Connor Cyrus,
Mikaela LefrakTedra Meyer
Published March 31, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump.
Evan Vucci
/
Associated Press
Donald Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Live, call-in discussion: Donald Trump has been indicted. He'll be the first former president to face criminal charges.

This hour, we'll hear analysis from political scientists from our region and talk with the head of the state's Republican Party.

Our guests are:

  • Matthew Dickinson, political science professor at Middlebury College
  • Linda Fowler, government professor emerita at Dartmouth College
  • Paul Dame, chair of the Vermont Republican Party

Broadcast live on Friday, March 31, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Government & PoliticsRepublican PartyDonald TrumpVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer