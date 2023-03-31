Trump indictment: How are Vermonters responding?

Live, call-in discussion: Donald Trump has been indicted. He'll be the first former president to face criminal charges.

This hour, we'll hear analysis from political scientists from our region and talk with the head of the state's Republican Party.

Our guests are:



Matthew Dickinson, political science professor at Middlebury College

Linda Fowler, government professor emerita at Dartmouth College

Paul Dame, chair of the Vermont Republican Party

Broadcast live on Friday, March 31, 2023, at noon.

