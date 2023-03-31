© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

How a Middlebury chapel's name has reignited the 'culture wars' debate

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT
This hour, we learn about the lawsuit over the renaming of the historic chapel on Middlebury's campus.

Live, call-in discussion: Former Gov. Jim Douglas is suing Middlebury College, arguing that the school's renaming of its chapel is just another example of "cancel culture."

In September 2021, the school took the Mead name off its iconic chapel. In a message at the time, college leaders said the decision to remove Mead's name was made after a careful deliberative process and wasn't taken lightly. The college declined to comment for this show, siting the pending lawsuit.

The chapel was originally named by John Mead in honor of his ancestors. Mead was a former Vermont governor and member of the Middlebury class of 1864. He made statements in support of eugenics during the early 1900s.

This hour, we’ll look at how the national culture wars are playing out in Middlebury. Plus, a professor at Vermont Law helps us examine the lawsuit.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Monday, April 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer