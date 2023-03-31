How a Middlebury chapel's name has reignited the 'culture wars' debate

Live, call-in discussion: Former Gov. Jim Douglas is suing Middlebury College, arguing that the school's renaming of its chapel is just another example of "cancel culture."

In September 2021, the school took the Mead name off its iconic chapel. In a message at the time, college leaders said the decision to remove Mead's name was made after a careful deliberative process and wasn't taken lightly. The college declined to comment for this show, siting the pending lawsuit.

The chapel was originally named by John Mead in honor of his ancestors. Mead was a former Vermont governor and member of the Middlebury class of 1864. He made statements in support of eugenics during the early 1900s.

This hour, we’ll look at how the national culture wars are playing out in Middlebury. Plus, a professor at Vermont Law helps us examine the lawsuit.

Peter D’Auria , education reporter for VTDigger who has covered the lawsuit

Jared K. Carter, assistant professor of law at Vermont Law and Graduate School

