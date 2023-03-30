How do Airbnbs factor into Vermont’s housing crisis? 'Brave Little State' digs into the data

What types of impact do Airbnbs and other short-term rentals have on communities around Vermont? Are they positively impacting the state's economy and residents, or "taking away" much-needed housing from locals?

This hour, Vermont Edition shares a recent episode of Brave Little State that looks into a question from listener Christiana Martin:

“What is the status of Airbnb in Vermont? How many units are taking away from locals? And what can be done about it?”

Brave Little State producer Josh Crane explores Vermont's short-term rental landscape, digs into housing data and travels to a small town in the Northeast Kingdom where the Airbnb battle is coming to a head.

Broadcast on Friday, March 31, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

