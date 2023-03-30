© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

How do Airbnbs factor into Vermont’s housing crisis? 'Brave Little State' digs into the data

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of "Brave Little State" on the impact of Airbnbs across Vermont.

What types of impact do Airbnbs and other short-term rentals have on communities around Vermont? Are they positively impacting the state's economy and residents, or "taking away" much-needed housing from locals?

This hour, Vermont Edition shares a recent episode of Brave Little State that looks into a question from listener Christiana Martin:

“What is the status of Airbnb in Vermont? How many units are taking away from locals? And what can be done about it?”

Brave Little State producer Josh Crane explores Vermont's short-term rental landscape, digs into housing data and travels to a small town in the Northeast Kingdom where the Airbnb battle is coming to a head.

Broadcast on Friday, March 31, 2023, at noon.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
