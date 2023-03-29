Vermont sex workers say decriminalization would increase safety. But some say it would benefit traffickers
Live, call-in discussion: Vermont’s sex workers and some lawmakers want to decriminalize prostitution in the state. This hour, we’ll shine a light on an industry that currently exists in the shadows.
We’ll talk with a state lawmaker and sex workers who say changing the state’s laws would increase safety and equality. We’ll also hear from an anti-trafficking advocate who says full decriminalization goes too far and would benefit the people who exploit sex workers.
Our guests are:
- State Rep. Taylor Small, from Winooski
- Yasmin Vafa, executive director of Rights4Girls and an anti-trafficking advocate who opposes proposed legislation to fully decriminalize prostitution in Vermont
- Henri Bynx, a sex worker and cofounder of the Ishtar Collective, a Vermont-based group that advocates for consensual adult sex workers and survivors of human trafficking
- Savannah Sly, a sex worker who founded and co-directs New Moon Fund, which works to secure rights and opportunity for people in the sex trade
Broadcast live on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
