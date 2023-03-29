© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Vermont sex workers say decriminalization would increase safety. But some say it would benefit traffickers

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
This hour, a look at sex work in Vermont, and why some workers say legalization would increase safety and equality, as well as mental and physical well-being in their industry.

Live, call-in discussion: Vermont’s sex workers and some lawmakers want to decriminalize prostitution in the state. This hour, we’ll shine a light on an industry that currently exists in the shadows.

We’ll talk with a state lawmaker and sex workers who say changing the state’s laws would increase safety and equality. We’ll also hear from an anti-trafficking advocate who says full decriminalization goes too far and would benefit the people who exploit sex workers.

Our guests are:

  • State Rep. Taylor Small, from Winooski
  • Yasmin Vafa, executive director of Rights4Girls and an anti-trafficking advocate who opposes proposed legislation to fully decriminalize prostitution in Vermont
  • Henri Bynx, a sex worker and cofounder of the Ishtar Collective, a Vermont-based group that advocates for consensual adult sex workers and survivors of human trafficking
  • Savannah Sly, a sex worker who founded and co-directs New Moon Fund, which works to secure rights and opportunity for people in the sex trade

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
