The birds are back in town: the annual spring bird show

Live call-in discussion: It's been a long, gray winter, but it's finally starting to feel — and sound — like spring. That means it's time for our annual spring bird show and a chat with the Bird Diva, Bridget Butler. She'll discuss migration patterns, the proposed renaming of the Audubon Society and how to cultivate a more inclusive birding community.

Our guest:



Bridget Butler, the Bird Diva

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

