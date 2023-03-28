© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The birds are back in town: the annual spring bird show

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia)
gqxue/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, we'll chat with Bridget Butler, the Bird Diva, on the birds to look out for this migration season. The Yellow Warbler will make its way to Vermont at the end of April.

Live call-in discussion: It's been a long, gray winter, but it's finally starting to feel — and sound — like spring. That means it's time for our annual spring bird show and a chat with the Bird Diva, Bridget Butler. She'll discuss migration patterns, the proposed renaming of the Audubon Society and how to cultivate a more inclusive birding community.

Our guest:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
