Celebrating Women's History Month with Julia Alvarez, Zoe Keating and more

This hour, in honor of Women's History Month, we'll continue the celebration by talking with a few women who call Vermont home and who are thriving in their respective fields.

Our guests are:



Julia Alvarez , novelist, poet and current writer in residence at Middlebury College

, novelist, poet and current writer in residence at Middlebury College Zoë Keating, cellist and composer based in Burlington

cellist and composer based in Burlington Sascha Mayer, co-founder and chief experience officer at Mamava, a Burlington-based company with manufacturing facilities in Springfield that designs lactation pods and solutions for breastfeeding parents

co-founder and chief experience officer at Mamava, a Burlington-based company with manufacturing facilities in Springfield that designs lactation pods and solutions for breastfeeding parents Meg Smith, director of Vermont Women’s Fund, a philanthropic nonprofit that focuses on women’s economic security and aims to help women and girls rise and thrive

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

