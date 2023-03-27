© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Celebrating Women's History Month with Julia Alvarez, Zoe Keating and more

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Women's history Month, March 2022, vector. Girl power in world.
Sylisia/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak talks with a few women thriving in their respective fields.

Live, call-in discussion: Here on Vermont Edition, we celebrate strong, intelligent women all year long. This hour, in honor of Women's History Month, we'll continue the celebration by talking with a few women who call Vermont home and who are thriving in their respective fields.

Our guests are:

  • Julia Alvarez, novelist, poet and current writer in residence at Middlebury College
  • Zoë Keating, cellist and composer based in Burlington
  • Sascha Mayer, co-founder and chief experience officer at Mamava, a Burlington-based company with manufacturing facilities in Springfield that designs lactation pods and solutions for breastfeeding parents
  • Meg Smith, director of Vermont Women’s Fund, a philanthropic nonprofit that focuses on women’s economic security and aims to help women and girls rise and thrive

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionWomenEconomy & Working
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer