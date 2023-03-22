© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's child labor laws were written for family farms. But what about migrant workers?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
Farmer pouring raw milk into container
SimonSkafar/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, we’ll look at how state and local activists are responding to a recent New York Times article on illegal child labor after it raised questions about working conditions at Vermont dairies.

Live, call-in discussion: A recent New York Times article about illegal child labor raised questions about working conditions at Vermont dairies. This hour, we’ll look at how the state and local activists are responding.

Vermont's child labor laws were written with family farms in mind, before the state had hundreds of migrant workers, including some below the age of 18. Vermont's labor commissioner will explain what types of jobs are and are not legal for Vermont minors. Organizers with Migrant Justice will talk about ways some in the dairy industry are guaranteeing the rights of workers are not violated.

Our guests are:

  • Michael Harrington, Vermont labor commissioner
  • Will Lambek, organizer with Migrant Justice, a human rights organization founded and led by immigrant farmworkers in Vermont
  • Marita Canedo, organizer with Migrant Justice who works on the Milk With Dignity Program's farmworker hotline
  • Elodie Reed, a Vermont Public digital producer and reporter who covers the dairy industry

Note: We invited Ben & Jerry's and its parent company, Unilever, to be included in this episode, but they didn't not respond. Ben & Jerry's spokesman Sean Greenwood responded with the company's statement from February.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
