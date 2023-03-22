Vermont's child labor laws were written for family farms. But what about migrant workers?

Live, call-in discussion: A recent New York Times article about illegal child labor raised questions about working conditions at Vermont dairies. This hour, we’ll look at how the state and local activists are responding.

Vermont's child labor laws were written with family farms in mind, before the state had hundreds of migrant workers, including some below the age of 18. Vermont's labor commissioner will explain what types of jobs are and are not legal for Vermont minors. Organizers with Migrant Justice will talk about ways some in the dairy industry are guaranteeing the rights of workers are not violated.

Our guests are:



Michael Harrington, Vermont labor commissioner

Will Lambek, organizer with Migrant Justice, a human rights organization founded and led by immigrant farmworkers in Vermont

Marita Canedo, organizer with Migrant Justice who works on the Milk With Dignity Program's farmworker hotline

Elodie Reed, a Vermont Public digital producer and reporter who covers the dairy industry

Note: We invited Ben & Jerry's and its parent company, Unilever, to be included in this episode, but they didn't not respond. Ben & Jerry's spokesman Sean Greenwood responded with the company's statement from February.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

