© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Long weekends, forever: The 4-day workweek comes to Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
Symbol for a 4 day work week.
Fokusiert/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Results from a pilot program involving dozens of employers in the United Kingdom show a shorter workweek increases productivity and improves employee health.

Live call-in discussion: Do you wish you had another day to decompress this weekend? Some workers have three-day weekends every week, as their companies offer four-day workweeks.

The pandemic, the Great Resignation and a tight labor market have led many companies to reconsider their staffing and office structures. And the concept of a four-day workweek is being adopted by businesses across the country, including in Vermont. Results from a pilot program involving dozens of employers in the United Kingdom last year show a shorter workweek increases productivity and improves employee health.

Our guests are:

  • Peter Varkonyi, co-owner and executive chef at Butcher & Pantry in Brownsville, who is experimenting with a four-day workweek with some of his staff
  • Dr. Wen Fan, associate professor of Sociology at Boston College, who is part of a team studying global data from employees and companies

Broadcast live on Monday, March 20, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition The Vermont EconomyEconomy & WorkingVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer