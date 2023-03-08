Bill to ban child marriage advances in Vermont legislature

The Vermont House passed a bill last week that would raise the marriage age in the state to 18, a move that supporters say would reduce domestic violence and unwanted pregnancies, as well as improve the lives of teenagers. If signed into law, Vermont would join seven other states that don't allow marriage before the age of 18.

Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with the head of the Vermont Commission on Women about why she supports the bill, which still has to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Phil Scott.

Our guest is:



Cary Brown, executive director, Vermont Commission on Women

Broadcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.