Vermont Edition

Bill to ban child marriage advances in Vermont legislature

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST
The Vermont House passed a bill in early March that would raise the marriage age to 18.

The Vermont House passed a bill last week that would raise the marriage age in the state to 18, a move that supporters say would reduce domestic violence and unwanted pregnancies, as well as improve the lives of teenagers. If signed into law, Vermont would join seven other states that don't allow marriage before the age of 18.

Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with the head of the Vermont Commission on Women about why she supports the bill, which still has to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Phil Scott.

Our guest is:

Broadcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
