Town Meeting Day in depth: Vermonters vote on issues from school budgets to snow plow names

Live call-in discussion: Town Meeting Day is just around the corner—for many Vermont towns, it's Tuesday, March 7. This hour, we'll hear about important votes and ballot items under consideration and check in with town clerks, moderators and more about what voters will decide on at their town meetings.

Susan Clark , longtime Middlesex town moderator, discussing the town's debate over using floor votes or Australian ballots

April McCullum, digital editor at Vermont Public, discussing the online Town Meeting Day guide and Town Meeting bingo

John Odum, Montpelier city clerk, discussing the capitol city mayor's race and budgets

Charlie Papillo, Colchester selectboard member, and Glen Cuttitta, Colchester's director of Parks and Recreation, discussing a multimillion-dollar recreation center being voted on

Rep. Joseph Parson, vice chair of the Newbury selectboard, which is asking residents to vote on a letter to state officials opposing plans for a new juvenile detention facility in the town

, vice chair of the Newbury selectboard, which is asking residents to vote on a letter to state officials opposing plans for a new juvenile detention facility in the town Tom Galinat, town clerk and treasurer in Peacham, where voters return for their first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic to vote on a snow plow name, among other issues

Broadcast live on Monday, March 6, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

