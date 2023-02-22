From smartphones to tractors, lawmakers push for 'right to repair' high-tech stuff

Live call-in discussion: High-tech computer chips and software are now in everything from coffee makers to cars and tractors. But when that technology breaks or the software glitches, are you able to fix it? We'll talk with a lawmaker pursing 'right to repair' laws to make it easier for individuals and repair shops to do the work.

Our guests are:



Rep. Katherine Sims, a primary sponsor for two bills addressing 'Right to Repair' laws in Vermont

Tommy O'Connor, executive director for the Vermont Farm Bureau

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

