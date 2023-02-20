© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The legacy of composer Julius Eastman (and how Vermonters are helping honor it)

By Connor Cyrus,
James StewartMatthew F Smith
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Eastman Portrait_Ron Hammond.jpg
Ron Hammond
/
used with permission
Julius Eastman was an amazingly talented composer and performer who boldly challenged classical and academic system simply with the titles he chose for his pieces.

This hour, host Connor Cyrus introduces a special presentation of the podcast Timeline from Vermont Public Classical. In this show, host James Stewart shares with listeners the music and life story of Julius Eastman, an openly gay Black composer whose music is only now being rediscovered.

Timeline: Julius Eastman Part 2
Wild Up: Julius Eastman Volume 2: Joy Boy
/
New Amsterdam Records
The ensemble Wild Up used this image as the cover art for their second volume of music devoted to the works of Julius Eastman entitled "Joy Boy."

A native of Buffalo, New York, Eastman made his way to New York City where he became a prolific—and iconoclastic—composer and performer. He was well-known in the city’s music scene in the 70s and 80s, but his struggles with addiction and finding work ultimately found him dead, penniless and homeless by 1990.

For 15 years, Eastman’s music was all but forgotten. But today, there's a renaissance of interest in his work, and what Eastman called “organic music.”

Timeline: Julius Eastman Part 5 - Village Voice
Chris Rusiniak
/
Julius Eastman was an openly gay, black composer that died nearly forgotten, penniless and homeless in 1990.

In this show, you’ll hear from Vermont composers and writers—as well as critics and musicians—who are discovering Eastman’s work and contributing to this renaissance.

And you'll hear from music groups releasing new Grammy-nominated recordings of Eastman’s music, as his work is beginning to be performed regularly by ensembles around the world.

Composer Julius Eastman's music is slowly moving from neglected to championed.
Broadcast on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Arts & CultureMusicRace & IdentityLGBTQ
