Vermont Edition

The future of Vermont's town libraries in an increasingly digital world

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published February 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST
What are the challenges and opportunities for Vermont's town libraries in an increasingly digital world? This hour, Vermont Edition talks to librarians to find out.

Live call-in discussion: Libraries are the heart of our communities, but their role is shifting as people rely on more digital books over physical materials. This hour, we'll discuss the future of local libraries. Does falling circulation mean some collections could go away? And why do some public libraries struggle to afford more e-books? Plus, we'll look at what the Vermont State University's decision to pivot to an all-digital collection means for inter-library loans.

Our guests are:

  • Kelly L. McCagg, director at Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester and president of the Vermont Library Association
  • Randal Smathers, the director of the Rutland Free Library
  • Ed Surjan, executive director of the Manchester Community Library.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
