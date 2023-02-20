The future of Vermont's town libraries in an increasingly digital world

Live call-in discussion: Libraries are the heart of our communities, but their role is shifting as people rely on more digital books over physical materials. This hour, we'll discuss the future of local libraries. Does falling circulation mean some collections could go away? And why do some public libraries struggle to afford more e-books? Plus, we'll look at what the Vermont State University's decision to pivot to an all-digital collection means for inter-library loans.

Our guests are:



Kelly L. McCagg , director at Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester and president of the Vermont Library Association

Randal Smathers, the director of the Rutland Free Library

Ed Surjan, executive director of the Manchester Community Library.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

