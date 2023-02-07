Morrisville is booming with new housing units. Some residents say 'slow down'

Live, call-in discussion: One Vermont town is building hundreds of new housing units. Some residents are thrilled. Others want to hit pause.

This hour, we're taking a look at Morrisville, a town in north-central Vermont where zoning changes a few years ago have led to a development boom today. The town planner says the goal is help with the state's housing shortage. Concentrating new housing in the village prevents sprawl and preserves natural habitats. We'll also hear about a bill state lawmakers are considering that would change zoning rules across the state.

Our guests are:



State Rep. Seth Bongartz of Manchester, author of a state zoning reform bill

of Manchester, author of a state zoning reform bill Todd Thomas , planning director and zoning administrator of Morristown, which encompasses the village of Morrisville

, planning director and zoning administrator of Morristown, which encompasses the village of Morrisville Caleb Magoon , chair of the Lamoille County Planning Commission and owner of Power Play Sports in Morrisville

, chair of the Lamoille County Planning Commission and owner of Power Play Sports in Morrisville Jim Lovinsky, executive director of Lamoille Housing Partnership

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

