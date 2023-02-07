© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Morrisville is booming with new housing units. Some residents say 'slow down'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published February 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
IMG_1136.jpg
Tedra Meyer
/
Vermont Public
An apartment building being constructed on Historic VT-100 is the largest-ever rental-housing property permitted in Morrisville, and it comes at a time when a lot of other housing is being built.

Live, call-in discussion: One Vermont town is building hundreds of new housing units. Some residents are thrilled. Others want to hit pause.

This hour, we're taking a look at Morrisville, a town in north-central Vermont where zoning changes a few years ago have led to a development boom today. The town planner says the goal is help with the state's housing shortage. Concentrating new housing in the village prevents sprawl and preserves natural habitats. We'll also hear about a bill state lawmakers are considering that would change zoning rules across the state.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Homelessness & HousingEconomic DevelopmentMorrisvilleVermont LegislatureVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer