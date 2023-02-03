© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Reflecting on Tyre Nichols' killing by Memphis police

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST
Tyre Nichols Funeral
Andrew Nelles/AP
/
Pool The Tennessean
The casket of Tyre Nichols after a funeral service in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 1, 2023. Nichols died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.

Live, call-in discussion: When you learned about the recent killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers, what did you feel? Rage? Grief? Did it incite you to take action? Or are you feeling what some are calling 'activism fatigue'?

This hour, we're creating a space for reflection and reaction, and we welcome you to join the conversation. How are you processing? What conversations have you been having in your friend groups or community?

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
