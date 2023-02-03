Reflecting on Tyre Nichols' killing by Memphis police

Live, call-in discussion: When you learned about the recent killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers, what did you feel? Rage? Grief? Did it incite you to take action? Or are you feeling what some are calling 'activism fatigue'?

This hour, we're creating a space for reflection and reaction, and we welcome you to join the conversation. How are you processing? What conversations have you been having in your friend groups or community?

Our guests are:



Norma Hardy, Brattleboro police chief

Norma Hardy, Brattleboro police chief

Myra Flynn, producer/reporter at Vermont Public

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

