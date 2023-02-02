Brave Little State explores the complexities of medical aid in dying in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: When and how you die isn’t usually up to you. But in Vermont, sometimes it can be. It’s legal in the state to get a prescription from a doctor for medication that will hasten your death — if you meet certain requirements.

Since the passage of Act 39 in 2013, terminally ill patients in Vermont have had the option of a process known as medical aid in dying. This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of Brave Little State that explores one family's experience, and the stories of medical professionals who support patients in their final days.

Later, we'll talk to Dr. Jaina Clough, MD, who specializes in end of life care and the realities of treating terminally ill patients.

Our guest:



Dr. Jaina Clough, MD, an internal medicine specialist in Burlington

Broadcast live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at noon.

