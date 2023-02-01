How Vermont first responders cope with financial challenges, staffing shortages
Live call-in discussion: Some emergency medical service providers are having a tough time with staffing and finances. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will discuss the future of EMS in Vermont and a new academy that's training the next generation of first responders.
Plus, we'll talk to the state’s head of emergency preparedness on how to stay warm with the upcoming subzero temperatures. Here are tips on how to prepare for the cold temperatures.
Our guests:
- Will Moran, director of the division of emergency preparedness, response and injury prevention, Vermont Department of Health
- Kate Rothwell, executive director, Middlebury Regional EMS
- Dani West, administrator, Vermont EMS Academy in Newfane
- Mark Bosma, public information officer, Vermont Emergency Management
Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
