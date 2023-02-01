© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

How Vermont first responders cope with financial challenges, staffing shortages

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST
This hour, we'll discuss how some EMS providers in Vermont are coping with financial and staffing difficulties and a new academy that's training future EMTs. Plus, information on how to stay safe in subzero temperatures.

Live call-in discussion: Some emergency medical service providers are having a tough time with staffing and finances. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will discuss the future of EMS in Vermont and a new academy that's training the next generation of first responders.

Plus, we'll talk to the state’s head of emergency preparedness on how to stay warm with the upcoming subzero temperatures. Here are tips on how to prepare for the cold temperatures.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer