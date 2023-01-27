Domestic violence report suggests new ways to protect victims and survivors in Vermont

Live, call-in discussion: Nearly half of all homicides in Vermont between 1994 and 2021 were related to domestic violence, according to a new report released by the Attorney General’s Office.

This hour, we’ll learn more about that report, which is put out annually by the Vermont Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission. In addition to county-level data on domestic violence, the report includes recommendations for changes to how incidents of domestic violence involving police officers and those under 18 years of age are handled. It also seeks changes to how restraining orders, or relief from abuse orders, are handled by law enforcement.

Our guests are:



Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark

Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

