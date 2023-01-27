© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Domestic violence report suggests new ways to protect victims and survivors in Vermont

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST
This hour, we look into how domestic violence incidents are handled in Vermont and efforts to change some related laws.

Live, call-in discussion: Nearly half of all homicides in Vermont between 1994 and 2021 were related to domestic violence, according to a new report released by the Attorney General’s Office.

This hour, we’ll learn more about that report, which is put out annually by the Vermont Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission. In addition to county-level data on domestic violence, the report includes recommendations for changes to how incidents of domestic violence involving police officers and those under 18 years of age are handled. It also seeks changes to how restraining orders, or relief from abuse orders, are handled by law enforcement.

Our guests are:

  • Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark
  • Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

