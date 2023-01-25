© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

What AI like ChatGPT means for Vermont schools, government and the future of work

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published January 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST
an image generated using artificial intelligence the shows a sculpture of a human head where the brain is made of glowing multicolored wires
ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence, or AI, that can generate stories, poems, resumes and more. The image above was generated with an AI known as Stable Diffusion. This hour, we talk about how AI is already being used in Vermont and what it means for our future.

Live call-in discussion: Artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT are in the news for their ability to create poems, resumes, homework and more with a few taps of a keyboard. It’s just one way AI shows up in our lives. This hour, we’re talking with state employees and Vermont educators about how AI is already being used in Vermont, and the promises and challenges posed by AI in the future.

Our guests are:

  • Josiah Raiche, director of artificial intelligence for the Agency of Digital Services
  • Brian Glenney, associate professor of philosophy at Norwich University who teaches about the ethics of artificial intelligence
  • Charles Snow, associate professor of computer science at Norwich University at the Senator Patrick Leahy School of Cybersecurity and Advanced Computing

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
