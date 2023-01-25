What AI like ChatGPT means for Vermont schools, government and the future of work

Live call-in discussion: Artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT are in the news for their ability to create poems, resumes, homework and more with a few taps of a keyboard. It’s just one way AI shows up in our lives. This hour, we’re talking with state employees and Vermont educators about how AI is already being used in Vermont, and the promises and challenges posed by AI in the future.

Our guests are:



Josiah Raiche, director of artificial intelligence for the Agency of Digital Services

Brian Glenney, associate professor of philosophy at Norwich University who teaches about the ethics of artificial intelligence

Charles Snow, associate professor of computer science at Norwich University at the Senator Patrick Leahy School of Cybersecurity and Advanced Computing

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

