Vermont's organic dairy farms are at a breaking point. Will help come?

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's dairy industry is at a critical juncture, with many organic dairy farms saying they are struggling. Last year, 18 organic dairies in the state shuttered, according to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont, and the organization is worried that without some type of relief, another 30 could stop operating by this summer.

The market pressures are compounding the stressful working conditions for many farmworkers, who are pushing for higher wages, safer working environments and affordable, livable housing. And on top of everything, a key player in the state's dairy industry is retiring.

Our guests are:



Anson Tebbetts , Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food & Markets

, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food & Markets Diane Bothfeld , retiring director of administrative services at the Agency of Agriculture

, retiring director of administrative services at the Agency of Agriculture Thelma Gómez , a former dairy worker and now organizer with Migrant Justice in Addison County

, a former dairy worker and now organizer with Migrant Justice in Addison County Mike Thresher, NOFA-VT board member, dairy feed specialist and consultant

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

