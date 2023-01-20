How to help: Organizations seek volunteers to mentor kids, deliver food and firewood
Live call-in discussion: Volunteering can be a fulfilling way to connect with your local community. But it can be hard to find the right gig.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will talk with volunteers as well as organizations that need more volunteers to help mentor students, deliver meals and get wood to people for heat this winter.
Our guests are:
- Bill Aikman, volunteer mentor
- Chad Butt, executive director of Mentor Vermont in Burlington
- Bob Woodard, director of Meals on Wheels of Central Vermont in Barre
- Eric Axelrod, founder of Wood 4 Good Vermont in Jericho
Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.