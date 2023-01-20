© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

How to help: Organizations seek volunteers to mentor kids, deliver food and firewood

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
Mentoring young people is one way Vermonters volunteer. This hour, we talk with Mentoring Vermont about how potential mentors can get involved.

Live call-in discussion: Volunteering can be a fulfilling way to connect with your local community. But it can be hard to find the right gig.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will talk with volunteers as well as organizations that need more volunteers to help mentor students, deliver meals and get wood to people for heat this winter.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer