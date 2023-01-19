From Edna Beard to Becca Balint: Women who made Vermont political history
As Rep. Becca Balint was sworn to her seat in the U.S. House earlier this month — becoming the first woman Vermonters sent to Congress — state historians noted another anniversary. One hundred and two years earlier, Vermonters were celebrating their first female legislator: Edna Beard.
Staff at the Vermont Historical Society noted her historic election in a post on Instagram. Their collections director joins the show to tell the story of Beard and other women who made historical firsts in the world of Vermont politics.
Our guest is:
- Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society
Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at noon.
