From Edna Beard to Becca Balint: Women who made Vermont political history

As Rep. Becca Balint was sworn to her seat in the U.S. House earlier this month — becoming the first woman Vermonters sent to Congress — state historians noted another anniversary. One hundred and two years earlier, Vermonters were celebrating their first female legislator: Edna Beard.

Staff at the Vermont Historical Society noted her historic election in a post on Instagram. Their collections director joins the show to tell the story of Beard and other women who made historical firsts in the world of Vermont politics.

Peter Hirschfeld / VPR Two portraits of Vermont political history: Edna Beard, the first woman elected to the Vermont Legislature and Consuelo Northrop Bailey, the first woman to be Speaker of the Vermont House, among other firsts.



Our guest is:



Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at noon.

