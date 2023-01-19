© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

From Edna Beard to Becca Balint: Women who made Vermont political history

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published January 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST
Blurred people walk past the portrait of former Vermont Gov. Madeleine Kunin in the Statehouse.
Elodie Reed
/
VPR
A portrait of former Gov. Madeline Kunin hangs in the Vermont statehouse in Montpelier. To date, Kunin is the only woman who's served as governor of Vermont.

As Rep. Becca Balint was sworn to her seat in the U.S. House earlier this month — becoming the first woman Vermonters sent to Congress — state historians noted another anniversary. One hundred and two years earlier, Vermonters were celebrating their first female legislator: Edna Beard.

Staff at the Vermont Historical Society noted her historic election in a post on Instagram. Their collections director joins the show to tell the story of Beard and other women who made historical firsts in the world of Vermont politics.

Two painted portraits of white women.
Peter Hirschfeld
/
VPR
Two portraits of Vermont political history: Edna Beard, the first woman elected to the Vermont Legislature and Consuelo Northrop Bailey, the first woman to be Speaker of the Vermont House, among other firsts.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition WomenHistoryGovernment & PoliticsBecca BalintVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith