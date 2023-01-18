What to see this winter at local museums, from rare Keith Haring's to new artists
Live, call-in discussion: This hour, we're getting artsy. Curators at Vermont and New Hampshire art museums will give us a peek into their current and upcoming exhibitions. We'll learn about some local talent and also world-renowned artists. And we'll hear about a rare collection of Keith Haring work that will open at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center in February.
Our guests are:
- Danny Lichtenfeld, director, Brattleboro Museum and Art Center
- Alison Crites, manager of exhibitions and interpretive engagement, Southern Vermont Arts Center
- Michael Hartman, associate curator of American art, Hood Museum
Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.