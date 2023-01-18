© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

What to see this winter at local museums, from rare Keith Haring's to new artists

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
American artist Keith Haring drawing on a subway platform in New York City, circa 1982. Some of his chalk drawings are coming to the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center in February.

Live, call-in discussion: This hour, we're getting artsy. Curators at Vermont and New Hampshire art museums will give us a peek into their current and upcoming exhibitions. We'll learn about some local talent and also world-renowned artists. And we'll hear about a rare collection of Keith Haring work that will open at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center in February.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
