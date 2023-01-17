© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Sen. Peter Welch is approaching legislating as Vermont's junior senator

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST
A man in a dark navy blue suit (Sen. Peter Welch) is sworn in next to a woman in a red blazer (Welch's wife Maragaret Cheney) and another woman (Kamala Harris) in a dark black suit.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Sen. Peter Welch is sworn in next to his wife, Margaret Cheney, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Host Connor Cyrus is in conversation with Sen. Peter Welch, and asks him about settling into his new role in the Senate, and how he'll address priorities from opioids, to the 2023 farm bill, to addressing climate change.

Our guest is:

  • Sen. Peter Welch, Vermont's newly-minted junior U.S. Senator

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Food & AgriculturePeter WelchCongressVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith