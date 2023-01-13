© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Reinstated bus fares and other changes coming to Vermont's public transit systems

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
two large blue busses parked with the windshield facing the camera
GMT, courtesy
/
Green Mountain Transit says it will likely reinstate fares in Chittenden County that were suspended during the pandemic.

Live call-in discussion: This hour, we’ll get an update on mass transit across the state. We'll talk with a Green Mountain Transit official about the likely plan to reinstate fares in Chittenden County starting this summer, as pandemic era funding winds down. We’ll hear about plans to pilot on-demand microtransit programs to Windsor, Morrisville and other communities. And we'll get an update on the state's efforts to transition to electric buses.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

