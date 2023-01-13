Reinstated bus fares and other changes coming to Vermont's public transit systems
Live call-in discussion: This hour, we’ll get an update on mass transit across the state. We'll talk with a Green Mountain Transit official about the likely plan to reinstate fares in Chittenden County starting this summer, as pandemic era funding winds down. We’ll hear about plans to pilot on-demand microtransit programs to Windsor, Morrisville and other communities. And we'll get an update on the state's efforts to transition to electric buses.
Our guests are:
- Ross MacDonald, public transit program manager, Vermont Agency of Transportation
- Jon Moore, assistant general manager, Green Mountain Transit
- Randy Schoonmaker, CEO, Southeast Vermont Transit
Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.