Encore rebroadcast: Adoption and trans-racial families

Encore rebroadcast: Parenting is hard, and when parents adopt children of a different race, it only gets harder. This hour, we're listening back to a show from last year about trans-racial adoption, and what happens when white Vermonters decide to adopt Black children.

We'll hear from an adoption specialist about the process, parents who adopted children from a different race, and the lived experience of one Black woman raised by her white family.

Our guests are:



Kate Van Wagner, options coordinator at the nonprofit Lund

options coordinator at the nonprofit Lund Jessica and Ben Edgerly Walsh, parents

parents Tese and Maddy Ziminsky, mother and daughter

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 10, 2022; rebroadcast on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at noon and 7 p.m.

