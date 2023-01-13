Encore rebroadcast: Adoption and trans-racial families
Encore rebroadcast: Parenting is hard, and when parents adopt children of a different race, it only gets harder. This hour, we're listening back to a show from last year about trans-racial adoption, and what happens when white Vermonters decide to adopt Black children.
We'll hear from an adoption specialist about the process, parents who adopted children from a different race, and the lived experience of one Black woman raised by her white family.
Our guests are:
- Kate Van Wagner, options coordinator at the nonprofit Lund
- Jessica and Ben Edgerly Walsh, parents
- Tese and Maddy Ziminsky, mother and daughter
