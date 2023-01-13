© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Encore rebroadcast: Adoption and trans-racial families

January 13, 2023
This hour, we hear from parents who adopted, and people who were raised in, families of different races.

Encore rebroadcast: Parenting is hard, and when parents adopt children of a different race, it only gets harder. This hour, we're listening back to a show from last year about trans-racial adoption, and what happens when white Vermonters decide to adopt Black children.

We'll hear from an adoption specialist about the process, parents who adopted children from a different race, and the lived experience of one Black woman raised by her white family.

Our guests are:

  • Kate Van Wagner, options coordinator at the nonprofit Lund
  • Jessica and Ben Edgerly Walsh, parents
  • Tese and Maddy Ziminsky, mother and daughter

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 10, 2022; rebroadcast on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at noon and 7 p.m.

