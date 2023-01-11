© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Vermont's ski industry is coping with low snowfall this winter

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
Snowcat and Snow Cannon at Work
John M. Chase/Getty Images
/
iStock Unreleased
This hour, we talk about how Vermont ski slopes are handling the low snowfall so far this winter. Some operations make their own snow and consolidate snow into select runs.

For skiers in Vermont, this winter has been, meh. There hasn't been much snowfall. Many of the state's ski resorts are scrambling to make their own snow, or consolidate what little there is onto select trails.

This hour, we talk to some leaders in the industry to hear what the low snowfall means for the slopes and the businesses.

Our guests are:

  • Molly Mahar, president, Ski Vermont
  • John Bleh, public relations and communications manager at Sugarbush Resort in Warren (Sugarbush is a Vermont Public underwriter)

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags
Vermont Edition Ski IndustryWinterWinter SportsVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer