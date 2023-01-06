Vermonters want to normalize composting toilets, upcycling human waste
Live call-in discussion: Human waste is not something we tend to talk about. We do our business, flush our toilets, and that’s that. But some Vermonters have decided to not let their waste go to, uh, waste. They're recycling it for better use.
This hour, we'll talk about efforts to reuse human feces and urine, and some of Vermont's regulatory challenges.
Our guests are:
- Abe Noe-Hays, cofounder and research director at nonprofit Rich Earth Institute in Brattleboro and chief technology officer of Brightwater Tools
- Chrissy Wade, co-owner of Wading Bear Farm & Forest in Waterville, a UVM-certified master composter and “humanure” compost advocate who leads Vermont's eco-sanitation working group and offers compost consultation services
- Bruce Douglas, wastewater program manager at Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation, Drinking Water & Groundwater Protection Division
- Brophy Tyree, co-founder and CEO of Burlington startup Wasted
Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.