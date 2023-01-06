© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermonters want to normalize composting toilets, upcycling human waste

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST
compost-toilet.png
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with Vermonters who use composting toilets and other non-traditional methods for handling human waste.

Live call-in discussion: Human waste is not something we tend to talk about. We do our business, flush our toilets, and that’s that. But some Vermonters have decided to not let their waste go to, uh, waste. They're recycling it for better use.

This hour, we'll talk about efforts to reuse human feces and urine, and some of Vermont's regulatory challenges.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
