Vermonters want to normalize composting toilets, upcycling human waste

Live call-in discussion: Human waste is not something we tend to talk about. We do our business, flush our toilets, and that’s that. But some Vermonters have decided to not let their waste go to, uh, waste. They're recycling it for better use.

This hour, we'll talk about efforts to reuse human feces and urine, and some of Vermont's regulatory challenges.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

