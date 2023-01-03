© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Our digital team is taking a little break today. We'll be back with web updates on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy New Year!

Vermont Edition

Sen. Leahy retires today. How will you remember his decades in office?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
A silhouette of Sen. Patrick Leahy at his office window in the Capitol, with the Washington Monument in the background.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
From his office window, the Washington Monument looms behind a dark silhouette of Sen. Leahy in December 2022. Sen. Leahy will officially step down— and vacate that longtime office space— Jan. 3, 2023.

Live call-in discussion: He's been Vermont's Senator for 48 years— nearly half a century. And on Jan. 3rd, Patrick Leahy will officially step down. Host Mikaela Lefrak will look back at Leahy's long legacy with two Vermont Public reporters who have covered his career for years. We'll also hear from listeners on how they will remember his decades in office.

Our guests are:

  • Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public senior reporter
  • Jane Lindholm, who interviewed Sen. Leahy many times as the former host of Vermont Edition; now, as creator, host and executive producer of the But Why? podcast, she also leads special projects at Vermont Public, including an upcoming special on Leahy's Senate legacy

Sen. Leahy has made many appearances on Vermont Edition over his long career, most recently:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Patrick Leahy
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
