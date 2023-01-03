Sen. Leahy retires today. How will you remember his decades in office?

Live call-in discussion: He's been Vermont's Senator for 48 years— nearly half a century. And on Jan. 3rd, Patrick Leahy will officially step down. Host Mikaela Lefrak will look back at Leahy's long legacy with two Vermont Public reporters who have covered his career for years. We'll also hear from listeners on how they will remember his decades in office.

Our guests are:



Bob Kinzel , Vermont Public senior reporter

, Vermont Public senior reporter Jane Lindholm, who interviewed Sen. Leahy many times as the former host of Vermont Edition; now, as creator, host and executive producer of the But Why? podcast, she also leads special projects at Vermont Public, including an upcoming special on Leahy's Senate legacy

Sen. Leahy has made many appearances on Vermont Edition over his long career



Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

