A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Live from the statehouse: Lawmakers share their priorities for the new session

By Connor Cyrus,
Mikaela LefrakMatthew F Smith
Published January 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST
vpr-state_house-20161104.jpg
Vermont Public
/
Vermont Public
The statehouse gleams as the Vermont Legislature starts a new session today.

Live from Montpelier: It's a new year, and new legislative session. Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak will be coming to you live from the statehouse in Montpelier on the first day of the new legislative session. Hear from leaders in Vermont's House and Senate about their priorities for the next few months—from building affordable housing to funding childcare to building tripartisan coalitions.

Our guests are:

  • House Speaker Jill Krowinski, Burlington
  • Majority Leader Phil Baruth, Burlington
  • Rep. Saudia LaMont, Morrisville
  • Rep. Rebecca White, Hartford
  • Rep. Casey Toof, St. Albans City
  • Sen. Dick Mazza, Colchester
  • Rep. Laura Sibilia, Dover

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
