Live from the statehouse: Lawmakers share their priorities for the new session

Live from Montpelier: It's a new year, and new legislative session. Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak will be coming to you live from the statehouse in Montpelier on the first day of the new legislative session. Hear from leaders in Vermont's House and Senate about their priorities for the next few months—from building affordable housing to funding childcare to building tripartisan coalitions.

Our guests are:



House Speaker Jill Krowinski , Burlington

, Burlington Majority Leader Phil Baruth , Burlington

, Burlington Rep. Saudia LaMont, Morrisville

Morrisville Rep. Rebecca White , Hartford

, Hartford Rep. Casey Toof , St. Albans City

, St. Albans City Sen. Dick Mazza , Colchester

, Colchester Rep. Laura Sibilia, Dover

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

