Encore: Vermont booklovers share their favorite winter reads

Encore broadcast: Having trouble picking a book out of that pile on your nightstand? Looking for a juicy mystery novel or biography to get you through this season of chilly, dark days? This hour, we're giving our annual winter books show another listen. A local librarian and two booksellers share their reading recommendations.

Our guests are:



Clea Boone, bookseller and "Science Fiction Queen" from Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro

bookseller and "Science Fiction Queen" from Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro Megan Butterfield, youth library manager at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library

youth library manager at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library Katya d’Angelo, owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury

We'll also hear an interview with host Mikaela Lefrak and Megan Mayhew Bergman, the director of Middlebury College’s environmental writing program, and the author of short story collection, “How Strange A Season.” The book centers on themes of power, birthright, and humans’ fraught place in the natural world.

Books recommended by our guests and listeners (in no order):



"Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr

"Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart

"An Altar in the World" by Barbara Brown Taylor

"The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See

"The Golden Compass" by Philip Pullman

"Dinners With Ruth" by Nina Totenberg

"Madly Truly" by Alan Rickman

"The Book Eaters" by Sunyi Dean

"Olga" by Bernhard Schlink

"Granite Kingdom" by Eric Pope

"Vermont Almanac Volume III" (a Vermont Public underwriter)

"Nevada" by Imogen Binnie

"Thistlefoot" by GennaRose Nethercott

"She Who Became the Sun" by Shelley Parker-Chan

"Maple & Rosemary" by Alison James

"Speak Up!" by Rebecca Burgess

"Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer

"Killer Underwear Invasion: How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation and Conspiracy Theories" by Elise Gravel

"Endlessly Ever After" by Laurel Snyder (illustrated by Dan Santat)

"Expeditionary Force" series by Craig Alanson

"A Raven's Shadow" series by Anthony Ryan

"Pale Rider" by Laura Finney

"Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel

"My Grandson Lew" by Charlotte Zolotow

"The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera

"Walking in Light" by Sandra Ingerman

"Journey With Plant Spirits" by Emma Farrell

"The Four Treasures of the Sky" by Jenny Tinghui Zhang

Originally broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

