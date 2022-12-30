© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Encore: Vermont booklovers share their favorite winter reads

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published December 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
In this encore broadcast from early December 2022, guests and listeners discuss their favorite recent books.

Encore broadcast: Having trouble picking a book out of that pile on your nightstand? Looking for a juicy mystery novel or biography to get you through this season of chilly, dark days? This hour, we're giving our annual winter books show another listen. A local librarian and two booksellers share their reading recommendations.

Our guests are:

We'll also hear an interview with host Mikaela Lefrak and Megan Mayhew Bergman, the director of Middlebury College’s environmental writing program, and the author of short story collection, “How Strange A Season.” The book centers on themes of power, birthright, and humans’ fraught place in the natural world.

Books recommended by our guests and listeners (in no order):

  • "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
  • "Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart
  • "An Altar in the World" by Barbara Brown Taylor
  • "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See
  • "The Golden Compass" by Philip Pullman
  • "Dinners With Ruth" by Nina Totenberg
  • "Madly Truly" by Alan Rickman
  • "The Book Eaters" by Sunyi Dean
  • "Olga" by Bernhard Schlink
  • "Granite Kingdom" by Eric Pope
  • "Vermont Almanac Volume III" (a Vermont Public underwriter)
  • "Nevada" by Imogen Binnie
  • "Thistlefoot" by GennaRose Nethercott
  • "She Who Became the Sun" by Shelley Parker-Chan
  • "Maple & Rosemary" by Alison James
  • "Speak Up!" by Rebecca Burgess
  • "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
  • "Killer Underwear Invasion:  How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation and Conspiracy Theories" by Elise Gravel
  • "Endlessly Ever After" by Laurel Snyder (illustrated by Dan Santat)
  • "Expeditionary Force" series by Craig Alanson
  • "A Raven's Shadow" series by Anthony Ryan
  • "Pale Rider" by Laura Finney
  • "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel
  • "My Grandson Lew" by Charlotte Zolotow
  • "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera
  • "Walking in Light" by Sandra Ingerman
  • "Journey With Plant Spirits" by Emma Farrell
  • "The Four Treasures of the Sky" by Jenny Tinghui Zhang

Originally broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

